Pedestrian dies after being hit by charter bus in Dallas, NC

Ashley Garrison was pronounced dead on the scene, NCDPS says

DALLAS, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a charter bus in Dallas shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol

Ashley Garrison, 33, was crossing Highway 321 in Dallas near mile marker 18 when she was struck by a charter bus.

She was pronounced dead on the scene and officials notified next of kin.

There are currently no criminal charges pending and this accident remains under investigation.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to NC State Highway Patrol and will update this story as soon as new information is released.

