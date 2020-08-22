Pedestrian struck, killed in northwest Charlotte

Police were called to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around 9:15 p.m. near the 9700 block of Mt Holly Road near Sonoma Valley.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in northwest Charlotte Friday night.

Police were called to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around 9:15 p.m. near the 9700 block of Mt Holly Road near Sonoma Valley. When they arrived, officers located a male pedestrian lying in the roadway who had been struck by a gray 2015 Lexus LS460.

Detectives investigation revealed that the Lexus was traveling Northwest on Mt. Holly Road and struck 55-year-old Braulio Salazar-Velazco as he was crossing the street. Police said the section of the roadway where the victim was crossing is not an intersection and did not have a crosswalk also it was not a well-lit area.

The Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC responded to the scene and pronounced Salazar-Velazco, deceased. The driver of the Lexus, Lyudmila Yakimenko, remained at the scene. She was not injured during the crash.

During the investigation, officers screened Yakimenko for impairment, and officers said she did not show signs of impairment. Excessive speed is not suspected to be a contributing factor in this collision.