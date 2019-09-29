CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed in south Charlotte on Sunday, officials confirmed.

The incident happened near the intersection of Monroe Road and Dunn Avenue Sunday afternoon. Officials have not released the time of the incident, but Medic announced just after 3 p.m. that one person was pronounced deceased by paramedics.

At this time, the name of the victim has not been released. It's unclear if the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Police have not said if any charges will be filed.

No further information has been released at this time.

