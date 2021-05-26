Pedestrian struck by Salisbury Police officer has died

The person was struck by a patrol officer on Tuesday, May 18. Police report the person died from his injuries on May 21.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A pedestrian who was struck by a Salisbury patrol officer last week has died, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

On Tuesday, May 18, Officer B.W. Jones was traveling eastbound on Old Concord Road, responding to an attempted suicide call, when he struck 59-year-old Howard Miller near Gold Hill Drive.

Miller died from his injuries Friday, May 21, after being treated at Wake Forest Baptist Health Hospital.

Officer Jones was uninjured. He was hired in May 2018 and had no prior accidents or disciplinary issues, police report.

The Salisbury Police Department is still awaiting results of the full investigation from the State Highway Patrol at this time. According to police, the in-car video was active when the accident happened and captured the incident.