1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in southeast Charlotte, CMPD says

Charlotte EMS confirmed the incident around 7:45 p.m Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte police have reported that one person is dead in an accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in southeast Charlotte Thursday evening.

MEDIC confirmed one person was pronounced dead following the incident along Raintree Lane near Providence Road.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

