x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in southeast Charlotte, CMPD says

Charlotte EMS confirmed the incident around 7:45 p.m Thursday.
Credit: WCNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte police have reported that one person is dead in an accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in southeast Charlotte Thursday evening.

MEDIC confirmed one person was pronounced dead following the incident along Raintree Lane near Providence Road. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. 

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

   