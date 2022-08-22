People flock to Uptown, businesses see the impact

Several events held in Uptown Charlotte caused a surge in social activity and brought a big financial boost to the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a jampacked weekend in Charlotte. Charlotte Pride just wrapped up and a whole bunch of sporting events kicked off. Thousands were in the streets of Uptown.

The quiet and dead Uptown we all came to understand had some life breathed back into it. Whether you were here for an event two years in the making, preparing for the big Charlotte FC game, or headed out to the ballpark -- Energy was felt.

Jada Nelsen, Manager of Day and Night Cereal Bar in the French Quarter said sales skyrocketed.

“It’s been packed everyone been in the ally," Nelsen said. "Double the amount of people have come in from out of town for this.”