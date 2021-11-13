Fallen Mount Holly officer honored with permanent memorial

Tyler Herndon was shot and killed in December of 2020 while responding to a break-in at the Mount Holly car wash.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A monument honoring fallen Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon was unveiled Saturday at the Hillcrest Gardens cemetery.

Herndon, 25, was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a break-in at the Mount Holly car wash last December. He died just two days before what would've been his 26th birthday. Two other Mount Holly officers and a Gaston County officer were also hurt during the shootout.

The memorial was planned by Marilyn Kelly from Dignity Memorial. Kelly included Herndon's family and the Mount Holly Police Department throughout the process and allowed them a private viewing of the memorial before Saturday's unveiling.

Herndon spent two years on the Mount Holly force. The man accused of killing Herndon, Joshua Funk, was charged with first-degree murder in the case. In February, prosecutors announced they would not seek the death penalty against Funk.

"In those two short years that we had him, the things that he accomplished have earned him a spot in the history of law enforcement, in the history of Mount Holly, definitely in the history of the Mount Holly Police Department," Chief Don Roper said. "He will forever be remembered for the way he lived. If there's ever a question about whether someone's life mattered, look around. You guys drove in here, you saw the outpouring of love and respect and honor. I think you've got your answer for Tyler Herndon."

Herndon received recognition for his service, including one woman's account about how he made her feel at ease during a traffic stop.

