Mount Holly Police building permanent memorial for fallen officer Tyler Herndon

Tyler Herndon was shot and killed in the line of duty last December while responding to a reported break-in at the Mount Holly car wash.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — The Mount Holly Police Department is working to build a permanent memorial for fallen officer Tyler Herndon, who was killed in the line of duty last year.

Herndon, 25, was shot and killed while responding to a reported break-in at the Mount Holly car wash on Dec. 11. Investigators said multiple shots were fired between responding officers and the man charged with killing Herndon, Joshua Funk. Two other Mount Holly officers and a Gaston County officer were hurt during the shootout.

Memorial Plaza will be dedicated to Herndon. Mount Holly Police is selling engraved bricks to help raise money for the project. It's unclear when construction will begin on the memorial.

