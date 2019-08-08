IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — One person was airlifted to the hospital after a boating accident on Lake Norman Wednesday night.

The boater was first brought to 161 Brick Kiln Way in Mooresville around 8 p.m., according to dispatchers.

Lake Norman Rescue/Fire, Iredell Co Sheriff, EMS, Troutman Rescue, and Iredell Fire responded to the scene.

