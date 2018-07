HARRISBURG, N.C. -- A motorcycle crash left a person seriously hurt in Harrisburg Saturday afternoon.

According to Harrisburg Fire, the crash happened on N.C. 49 near Kings Drive. The person was airlifted to Atrium Main Trauma Center with serious injuries.

Authorities are investigating the crash.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC