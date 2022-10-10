'Road rage' incident at Union County school leads to arrest

Authorities say Jalen Black, 23, brandished a firearm at another motorist before dropping off a sibling at school.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested after investigators say he brandished a firearm at another driver before driving to a Union County high school.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the incident began on Cuthbertson Road when Jalen Black, 23, brandished a firearm at another driver. After doing this, Black drove into Cuthbertson High School to drop off a sibling.

Union County Sheriff's Office school resource officers were at the school when the incident took place and took Black into custody. Officers seized Black's firearm.

Black is charged with possession of a weapon on school property. He was released from Union County jail after posting a $20 thousand bond.

No students or school staff members were injured during the incident.

This incident is under further investigation by the Union County Sheriff's Office. More information will be provided when it is available.

