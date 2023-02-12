Person brings gun, pulls fire alarm at Catawba College residence hall; no injuries

According to officials, two Catawba College students allowed two non-students with guns into the residence hall early Sunday morning.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators are looking to identify anyone involved in an incident at Catawba College where two non-students pulled a fire alarm at a residence hall before one of them brandished a gun.

According to school officials, the incident happened at the campus's Woodson Hall residence hall on Sunday shortly before 3 a.m.

A fire alarm was pulled by two non-students that were allowed access into the building by two Catawba College students, according to a release. The fire alarm was pulled so that students would exit their rooms.

One of the non-students then brandished a firearm on the third floor of Woodson Hall as students were exiting their rooms.

No shots were fired and no students were injured, though. The non-students then immediately left the campus.

Catawba College officials put in a shelter-in-place notice at 3:05 a.m. for precautionary measures.

The Salisbury Police Department and other agencies arrived at the campus to search the campus to ensure the suspects were no longer at the school.

The suspects were not found and an all-clear notice was given at 4:17 a.m.

Salisbury police are investigating this incident. The Catawba College Office of Student Conduct is also investigating any student involvement.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at (704) 638-5333.

