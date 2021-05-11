1 person dead following accident in north Charlotte, police say

Officers responded to the accident just after 3 a.m. Friday where one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in north Charlotte that left one person dead overnight Friday.

Just after 3 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision call along North Tryon Street near the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library - Sugar Creek.

Police said they found a black 2017 Audi A6 in the road with severe damage and the drive to the right of the vehicle in the grass.

Dameon St. John, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Following an investigation, officers determined speed as a factor in the accident and that St. John lost control of the Audi while driving.