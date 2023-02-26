Deadly accident under investigation on I-77 in Huntersville, lane closed

One of three lanes is closed on I-77 southbound due to the accident, according to NCDOT.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One of three lanes of I-77 southbound is closed in Huntersville after a person was hit and killed by a vehicle, according to officials.

Medic confirmed it responded to a pedestrian-struck call on I-77 South before the Gilead exit just before noon Sunday where one person was pronounced dead.

One of three lanes is closed on I-77 southbound due to the accident, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The lanes are expected to reopen around 2:30 p.m.

