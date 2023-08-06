One person dead after crashing into tree in York County

The crash happened early Sunday morning

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died after crashing into a tree in York County on Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, SCHP investigated a single-vehicle crash that killed one person. The crash happened about 10 miles west of Clover on Hwy. 55 near Dill Rd.

A person was driving a 1999 Honda Accord, with no other passengers, when the car went off the left side of the road, went down an embankment, overturned and hit a tree.

No other vehicles were involved.

The identity of the person driving the car is unknown at this time.

