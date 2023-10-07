One person dead after fatal crash in Iredell County involving tractor-trailer, NCSHP reports

I-40 West was closed to traffic for two hours after the crash happened on Saturday afternoon

Example video title will go here for this video

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after his car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer in Iredell County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, around noon on Saturday afternoon, a 2018 Ford Fiesta was heading west on I-40 when the driver did not slow down in time and crashed into a tractor-trailer that was stopped because of traffic.

Wesley Mallory, a 46-year-old Morganton resident who was driving the Fiesta, died from his injuries at the site of the crash.

The tractor-trailer driver, Calvin Franklin, was not injured in the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and NCSHP reports that impairment does not seem to be a factor in the crash.

The area on I-40 where the crash occurred was closed for about two hours following the incident.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart



Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart