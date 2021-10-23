x
1 person dead in east Charlotte accident, CMPD says

Investigators said reckless driving and speeding were possible factors for the driver of a Nissan Versa, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead following an accident that occurred early Saturday in east Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed.

Officers responded to a call about a crash along Eastway Drive near Arnold Drive around 5 a.m. Saturday, where the driver of a 2006 Nissan Versa collided head-on with the driver of a 2003 Honda Accord. 

The driver of the Nissan, 33-year-old Shi-kerra Nicole Michelle Pickett, was pronounced dead at the scene, CMPD confirmed. 

Investigators determined Pickett was not wearing a seatbelt and that speeding and reckless driving appeared to be contributing factors to the crash.

The driver of the Honda, 58-year-old Etta Gorham Rhem, was transported by MEDIC to Atrium Health Main with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. 

Reckless driving nor speed were contributing factors to the accident for Rhem, according to investigators.

A toxicology report is pending for both drivers, and the investigation remains ongoing.

