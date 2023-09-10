Caldwell County man dies is fatal overnight crash, NCHSP says

The crash happened early Monday morning on Grace Chapel Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. — A Granite Falls man is dead after a fatal crash early Monday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Monday morning on Grace Chapel Road near Quail Creek Drive.

The NCSHP reports that a 1999 Ford Explorer was headed north on Grace Chapel Road when it drove off the opposite side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver has been identified as 63-year-old Charles Rodney Allison, Jr., who died at the scene of the crash.

Grace Chapel Road was closed for about two hours after the crash in order for authorities to conduct an investigation. Initial findings show that speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart