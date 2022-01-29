Person dead following house fire in Concord

Crews were able to remove the individual from the house, but the victim died from his injuries, according to the department.

CONCORD, N.C. — One person is dead following a house fire in Concord early Saturday morning, firefighters said.

The Concord Fire Department said it responded to a house fire at the corner of Malvern Drive SW and Salem Street SW just before 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters said a neighbor attempted to rescue an individual still in the house but was forced out by fire and smoke.

Crews were able to get into the house and remove the person, but the victim died from his injuries, according to the department.

No firefighters were injured and the neighbor who attempted to assist the fire victim was not treated on scene for injuries, firefighters said.

The fire was extinguished and brought under control within eight minutes of the first unit's arrival, crews said.

Investigators estimated damage to the structure is near $20,000.

A total of 40 firefighters responded to the incident, with assistance from Cabarrus County EMS, Concord Police Department, City of Concord Electrical Utilities Department, and the Kannapolis Fire Department.