Man dies after falling off boat in Lake Norman

A man drowned on Thursday after an accident in Lake Norman.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORNELIUS, N.C. — One man is dead after officials say he fell off of a boat in Lake Norman.

Multiple agencies responded to Lake Norman near the Cornelius area around 3:39 p.m. on Thursday in reference to a drowning. Officials say the man fell in the water after a boating accident.

Personnel from Cornelius, Huntersville, Denver, and NC Wildlife began a search around the Blythe Landing and Ramsey Creek Park areas.

After multiple hours of searching, the man, identified as Diego Andres Osorio Garcia, 25, was pulled from the water around 7:25 p.m. Officials pronounced Osorio Garcia dead at the scene.

Officials note Osorio Garcia was not wearing a life jacket.

More updates will be provided when they are available.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts