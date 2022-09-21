Person drives into Lake Norman, rescued by retired NYPD officer

A person was saved by a retired officer and a boater after they drove into Lake Norman on Wednesday.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A retired law enforcement officer sprung into action to save a person who fell into Lake Norman in their car on Wednesday.

Mooresville Fire-Rescue personnel were called to Lake Norman near Williamson Road on Wednesday around 3 p.m. in reference to a person that had driven their car into the body of water.

When the rescue crew arrived at the scene, they saw that the person had been rescued by a passer-by and a boater.

An initial investigation showed that the driver of the vehicle had traveled off the roadway and fell into the water. The car began sinking and filling up with water after it fell in.

Upon seeing this situation, a passer-by jumped into the water to assist the victim. The person, who turned out to be a retired New York police officer, unbuckled the seatbelt and helped the person exit the vehicle.

A nearby boater also jumped into the water and helped the pair swim to a nearby dock.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not identified any of the people involved but say there are plans in progress to honor the individuals who assisted.

The Mooresville Police Department is continuing to investigate this accident.