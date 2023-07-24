Person hit by train in east Charlotte

Officials say they have not yet located the person that was hit by the train.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are looking to locate a person who was hit by a train on Monday.

A CSX train struck a person on the tracks near Monroe Road in east Charlotte around 8:20 p.m. on Monday, according to the train company.

No injuries were reported to the train crew, however, CSX officials say the person that was hit by the train has not been located at this time.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Charlotte Fire Department, and Medic responded to the scene. Those agencies have not provided an update at this time.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more information about this incident. More details will be provided when they are available.

