Person hit, killed by car in York County

The crash remains under investigation.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — An investigation is underway after a person was hit and killed by a car on Tuesday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person was walking on Highway 161 near Paraham Road in York County when they were struck by a 2018 Toyota Scion SUV around 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

The person died from injuries they suffered in the collision. The driver of the Toyota was not injured, according to the highway patrol.

No information has been released on if the driver will face charges. This crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol.

More information will be released when it is available.

