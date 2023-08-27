Person hit, killed by car on I-485, officials say

The crash happened on the I-485 outer loop to I-77.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday.

The crash happened on the I-485 outer loop to I-77 around noon on Sunday, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

The ramp was closed in the area for over three hours as the North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigated the scene.

The victim's name was not released. No charges have been filed at this time.

No further information is known about the crash at this time. More details will be released when they are available.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts