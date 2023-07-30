Person hit, killed by train in Salisbury

The crash happened near Depot Street on Sunday.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A person died after being hit by a train on Sunday.

Salisbury officials stated that one person died after being struck by a train near Depot Street on Sunday.

The Salisbury Police Department is investigating this crash. No further details were given by officials at this time.

The train was traveling from Charlotte to Raleigh on Amtrak's Carolinian route at the time of the incident, according to Amtrak's train tracking map.

