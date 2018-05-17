CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A person was hospitalized after being attacked by a suspect Wednesday night near southwest Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call in the 3500 block of South Tryon Street. Upon arrival, officers found a person with a laceration to their face.

CMPD later arrested one person in connection with the attack and recovered a large sword on scene.

The victim is being treated for minor injuries at CMC Main, according to Medic.

Officials have not released the suspect's identity.

