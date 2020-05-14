Person killed following accident at industrial plant

Police said there was an industrial accident involving a forklift, one person was pronounced on scene.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports a person was killed following an accident at an industrial plant.

According to police, the accident happened at around 8:27 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police said there was an industrial accident involving a forklift, one person was pronounced on scene.

The incident is being investigated as a public accident in coordination with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

No other information regarding the incident has been released at this time.