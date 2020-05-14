x
Skip Navigation

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

local

Person killed following accident at industrial plant

Police said there was an industrial accident involving a forklift, one person was pronounced on scene.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports a person was killed following an accident at an industrial plant. 

According to police, the accident happened at around 8:27 a.m. Thursday morning. 

Police said there was an industrial accident involving a forklift, one person was pronounced on scene. 

The incident is being investigated as a public accident in coordination with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

No other information regarding the incident has been released at this time. 

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC 

Virus whistleblower warns lawmakers that US lacks vaccine plan

Matt Damon describes 'fairy tale' lockdown life in Ireland amid virus outbreak

Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map

Great-grandmother in quarantine tears up at heartwarming sign