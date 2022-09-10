1 person killed in fiery crash in York County, troopers say

Troopers said no one else was involved in the crash.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in western York County that left one person dead on Friday evening.

Troopers responded to the crash along Smithford Road, about five miles west of Hickory Grove in York County around 5:20 p.m. The driver of a 2007 Ford Escape was found at the scene and pronounced dead, troopers confirmed.

Investigators said the vehicle was traveling east on Smithford Road when it veered right, striking a tree before bursting into flames.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this incident. Check back here for any updates.

