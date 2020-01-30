CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person died after an apartment fire in south Charlotte Wednesday night, firefighters said.

According to Charlotte Fire, crews responded to a reported fire at the Pressley Ridge apartment complex in south Charlotte around 11 p.m. Firefighters had to rescue 40-year-old Eric Maske from the burning apartment. By the time Maske was rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Firefighters determined the fire was caused by a cooking accident. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, there was $200 in damages to the apartment. A team of 27 firefighters got the flames under control in about 20 minutes, according to Charlotte Fire.

Neighbors were seen outside with their families while firefighters controlled the fire. Officials have not identified the person who died at this time.

