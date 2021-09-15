Gabby Petito case: Police name boyfriend as person of interest

Investigators say the lack of information from Gabrielle Petito's boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, is hindering the investigation.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The boyfriend of 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito has been named a person of interest in her disappearance.

North Port Police say Brian Laundrie "has not made himself available to be interviewed by investigators" or "provided any helpful details" that would lead them to figure out what happened to the missing Florida woman.

"We don't know what Brian knows. I mean, that's the bottom line," police spokesperson Josh Taylor said at a news conference Wednesday. "He needs to talk to us."

The two set out on a cross-country road trip in July in a van that police say was later discovered at the home of Laundrie and his parents in North Port, Florida, where Petito lived. The van was processed for any evidence Tuesday, Sept. 14, in coordination with the FBI, authorities said.

Police say Laundrie returned to North Port on Wednesday, Sept. 1, about 10 days before Petito's family reported her missing as they hadn't seen or heard from her in weeks. She was last known to have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming before losing communication, according to the Suffolk County, New York, Police Department.

Her family, who lives on Long Island, reported her missing on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Police went to the Laundrie home on that Saturday to speak with Brian and his family, but were instead handed information for the family's attorney, Taylor said.

There is no information indicating that a crime occurred in North Port, the department said.

“As a father, I can imagine the pain and suffering Gabby’s family is going through. We are pleading with anyone, including Brian, to share information with us on her whereabouts in the past few weeks," North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a statement.

"The lack of information from Brian is hindering this investigation," he continued. "The answers will eventually come out. We will help find Gabby and we will help find anyone who may be involved in her disappearance."

The FBI has set up a national hotline to receive tips. You can report any information on this case to 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or tips.fbi.gov.

Gabrielle Petito case: What we know now

The 22-year-old Petito is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, according to police. She has several tattoos, including one on her forearm that reads, "let it be."

On July 2, she left Blue Point, New York on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie, her boyfriend of two years, Petito's mother told KSL-TV.

Petito and Laundrie reportedly documented their travels along the way on social media as "Nomadic Statik."

Petito's mother told KSL-TV the last text she received from her daughter was Aug. 30, and then she stopped responding. She figured Petito and her boyfriend lost reception but has since figured something has been off.

Petito's family says despite their pleas, Laundrie "refuses to help" in the investigation.

"Brian is refusing to tell Gabby’s family where he last saw her. Brian is also refusing to explain why he left Gabby all alone and drove her van to Florida. These are critical questions that require immediate answers," the family's statement said, in part.

Meanwhile, the Laundrie family "is remaining in the background" in the investigation, according to a statement by a counsel for the family.

