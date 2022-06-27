Person of interest identified in York County death investigation

At this time, no information has been released about a potential cause of death.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead in the woods behind a BP gas station on Charlotte Highway in Clover, South Carolina.

York County Sheriff's deputies were on the scene for a few hours Monday evening. Officials are now looking to identify a person of interest seen with the victim.

At this time, no information has been released about a potential cause of death. Anyone with information about the investigation can contact Crime Stoppers of York County.

