CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck in the 3300 block of The Plaza, officials confirm.
The incident happened in between 36th Street and Herrin Ave on The Plaza, near NoDa.
As a result, outbound lanes of The Plaza between 36th and Herrin Ave were closed, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
At this time, officials have not said if any charges were filed related to the incident. Additionally, police have not released the identity of the pedestrian.