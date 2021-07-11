Man struck, killed by MARTA train in Midtown, police say

As a result, a bus bridge is in effect between Midtown Station and Lindbergh Station.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: This story has been updated to add the name of the victim. The circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown.

A man was killed Sunday evening by a MARTA train in Midtown, MARTA officials confirmed.

It happened along the southbound tracks between Lindbergh Station and Arts Center Station. MARTA officials said the person was struck around 8:20 p.m.

He was identified Monday as 24-year-old Eduardo Lopez.

As a result, a bus bridge was in effect between Midtown Station and Lindbergh Station Sunday evening was terminated Monday at 12 a.m.

MARTA Police are investigating.