CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Independence Boulevard have reopened near Eastway Drive after a person was struck by a car during the peak of Friday evening's commute.

Authorities had closed all lanes leading out from uptown Charlotte towards Matthews after the incident.

One person was transported to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of life threatening injuries, according to Medic.

It was not immediately known why the person may have been in the roadway.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is on-scene investigating.

More news from wcnc.com:

1 dead, multiple injured in Statesville ammonia leak

CMPD release 2019 year-end crime statistics

NoDa's craft beer community coming together to remember Scott Brooks

CMPD superintendent: School district’s crisis alert system isn’t working

South Carolina sees 360% increase in human trafficking victims, attorney general says

Rush drummer Neil Peart dead at 67