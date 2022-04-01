PETA files motion to stop transport of animals to Troutman animal park

PETA said they hired a private investigator to witness and document the alleged transfer of animals between the two locations.

TROUTMAN, N.C. — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is asking a judge to halt the transfer of animals to an animal park in Iredell County.

The animals are allegedly coming from Waccatee Zoological Farm in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to PETA. PETA previously sued the zoo for allegations of failing to provide animals with adequate care.

"Shipping animals from one shabby outfit to the next prolongs their pain, and in this case, it blocks PETA from gathering evidence about these animals’ suffering," PETA Foundation General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet said in a released statement. "This is a shady stunt designed to prevent abused animals from receiving the care they desperately need."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture previously cited Zootastic Park after a lemur and two monkeys need amputations after suffering frostbite.

A woman who answered the phone Thursday at Zootastic told WCNC Charlotte that the organization has no comment.

WMBF-TV, the NBC-affiliate in Mrytle Beach, reports Waccatee Zoological Farm was unable to provide comment and they were told the zoo is permanently closed.

