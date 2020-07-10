Photo captures Charlotte council member at a bar without a mask on

The bar's owner said she believes the photo is being blown out of proportion, saying it captured just one snapshot in time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seven months into the pandemic, mask-wearing continues to be a fierce debate.

Monday, President Trump received some backlash for taking his mask off shortly after being released from the hospital and returning to the White House, despite being positive with COVID-19.

Tuesday, Charlotte City Council members were under fire for not wearing masks while at Hattie's Tap and Tavern, a neighborhood pub located in between Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood and NoDa neighborhoods.

In a picture captured by Justin LaFrancois, the publisher of Queen City Nerve, you can see a group of city government officials including several city council members sitting at picnic tables, while one city council member is seen standing, without a mask on.

“We’ve been closed for seven months now,” said the bar’s owner Jackie Deloach.

Deloach said she’s worked hard to put new safety precautions in place and excitedly reopened the bar Saturday. She said on Sunday she received a call from council member Larken Eggleston, who she said has been a customer for years.

“He called me on Sunday and said, you know the mayor wants to come to Hatties and I was really excited about it,” she said. “I thought it was really neat that she wanted to come here."

Deloach said some of what’s being said on social media is true.

“At first, we did have to ask the mayor to get her mask, so she had to go back to her car and get her mask,” she said.

Deloach said she and her staff also had to remind some in the group to wear theirs throughout their time at the bar but said masks are not required when sitting.

Deloach said she believes the photo is being blown out of proportion, saying it captured just one snapshot in time.

“We weren’t incredibly busy at the time, there were four empty tables down there and we were fine with one person standing,” she said.

But critics say the picture captures perfectly how we’re all learning our new normal with them.

Just hours earlier Monday, during a city council meeting, council member Ed Driggs took his off to catch his breath.

“I’m going to take this off to talk,” he said.

But quickly councilman Eggleston was quick to react.

“I think we’re all going with the mask, we can hear you fine,” Eggleston is heard saying.

Also during that meeting, council member Braxton Winston – a father to young kids — asked to be allowed to join future city council meetings via WebEx, citing health concerns.

The council was split, with Mayor Lyles as the tiebreaker. She voted no.

“Just remember that he has conveyed to them that he’s not comfortable with coming into that space right now," said Corine Mack, President of the NAACP of Charlotte, speaking in defense of Winston. "He has three small children and he has to be very careful about you know, contracting COVID-19."

Mack said later that night her phone started to ping, as people brought the picture taken at Hattie's to her attention. Mack said she was also sent screenshots of social media posts made by a bartender at the bar, which allege some in the group were making inappropriate comments.

In the bartender’s post, she writes in part, “I had to tell all of them several times to wear masks.” And then referenced council member Tariq Bokhari by name, saying “Tarik insinuated that he could buy drugs from us, but not “boogie” drinks.”

“That should not be happening with people who are elected into office,” said Mack. “And I definitely should not see city council folks kee-keeing without masks when they already told a city councilperson that he couldn’t be on a virtual call."

Councilmember Bokhari issued the following statement saying:

“A group of us went out, after 11 hours of meetings, trying to show support for one of many businesses that have been struggling mightily over the last 7 months. We also needed the opportunity to bond as a team given the very turbulent 7 months we have just gone through.

While I didn't say what was alleged, I did make what I thought to be an innocent joke that clearly didn’t resonate, and I’m sorry for how it was received – it was certainly not my intention to make someone feel offended.”

WCNC Charlotte reached out to Charlotte City Council members for comment.