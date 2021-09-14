A Picasso exhibit could be coming to the Queen City

The American Federation of Arts says on its website that Charlotte is the first stop on the itinerary next year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte could soon host a Picasso art exhibit, Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones said Monday night.

Jones said the city and Mecklenburg County are working to land the exhibit at the Mint Museum. It would cost half a million dollars between the city and county.

While public records don't indicate Charlotte and Mecklenburg County have yet given the money to land the exhibit, the American Federation of Arts says on its website that Charlotte is the first stop on the itinerary for 2023.

"Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds" is planning to head to three cities, according to the website: Charlotte, Cincinnati and Denver. Charlotte's leg of the tour is slated for Feb. 25 of 2023 through May 21 that year at the Mint Museum.

The "Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds" exhibit aims at exploring Pablo Picasso's "deep engagement with landscape subjects," according to the American Federation of Arts.

It's important to note, the City of Charlotte has not confirmed whether the exhibit is officially coming to Charlotte.

The discussions come on the tail-end of the popular Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit at Charlotte's Camp North End. That exhibit, which has been stationed at 20 cities, runs through the end of October.

