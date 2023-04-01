A Picasso exhibit opens next month in Charlotte. Here's how to get tickets

The exhibit "Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds" will be at Mint Museum Uptown from Feb. 11 through May 21.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Picasso is coming to Uptown.

The exhibit "Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds" is opening at Mint Museum Uptown on Feb. 11 and staying in the Queen City through May 21.

More than 40 works from Picasso will be featured in the exhibit, which focuses on Pablo Picasso's "engagement with landscape subjects along with his expansive approach to this traditional genre," according to the Mint Museum.

The exhibit will have works from private collections as well as international museums.

Charlotte is the first of only three cities to feature the exhibit, and is the only one on the East Coast.

The exhibit also coincides with the 50th anniversary of Picasso's death.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Mint Museum.

