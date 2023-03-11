Pickup truck crashes through Charlotte home's garage during birthday brunch, family says

The driver was briefly trapped inside the truck according to Medic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A birthday brunch at a northwest Charlotte home turned into a different scene entirely after a pickup truck crashed through the home's garage Saturday afternoon.

Medic confirmed first responders were at the home along Wooded Saddle Road off of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road around 1 p.m. WCNC Charlotte crews who arrived at the scene saw the red Ford F-150 just outside of the home, along with the hole on the side wall of the garage where the truck hit.

A neighbor shared a photo of the truck when it was still wedged in the hole. The siding, insulation wrap, and part of the home's frame are all visible.

The family told WCNC Charlotte they were inside the home for the birthday brunch when they heard a loud boom. The family walked out and saw the truck.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information. Medic notes there were no life-threatening injuries suffered by the driver.

