CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pick-up truck has crashed into a home on Freedom Drive.

Emergency responders are on-scene.

One person was transported to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center hospital in uptown Charlotte for treatment of serious injures, according to Medic.

The two people inside the home were not injured, officials told WCNC NBC Charlotte. The residents were in the back of the home when the crash occurred.

Crews are working to secure the integrity of the home and vehicle.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The scene is still active and the investigation is ongoing.

