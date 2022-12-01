Doubts persist as Piedmont Lithium claims proposed mine will inject billions into Gaston County economy

Gaston County commissioners, staffers and residents questioned the potential loss of economic activity around the mine and depressed property values.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Piedmont Lithium, the company trying to build a lithium mine in northwest Gaston County, claimed this week their project will inject billions of dollars into the county's economy if it gets approved.

However, county leaders and residents voiced doubts about the study, which the company commissioned by working with UNC Charlotte business professor John E. Connaughton, Ph.D.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Economic impact study expected on proposed lithium mining operation

Piedmont Lithium hopes to eventually sell the lithium they mine to electric car companies and smartphone makers to use in their lithium-ion batteries.

The study claimed that from 2022 to 2027, the mine will generate hundreds of millions of dollars in new jobs, construction and revenue to other companies each year.

But after Gaston County's Board of Commissioners heard the presentation Tuesday night, Commissioner Allen Fraley, who represents the area where the mine would be located, was curious about what wasn't included in the study.

"Did you include any negative economic impacts that occur as a result of the mining operations, such as loss of property values near the mine site, disruption to groundwater, blasting impacts to nearby businesses, and loss of developmental potential near the mine operations due to real or perceived negative impacts of Piedmont Lithium's operations?" Commissioner Fraley asked.

"No, I did not," Prof. Connaughton said. "These economic impact studies are narrowly focused."

Commissioner Tracy Philbeck expressed the desire for a report focused on the potential negative economic impacts of the mine.

According to thousands of pages of emails that WCNC Charlotte obtained through a records request, the potential negative economic impacts have been on the minds of commissioners for more than a year.

In a Jan. 13, 2021 email to county staffers, Commissioner Fraley wrote, "We are asking you to give us a report on this project to be shared with all Commissioners outlining the potential negative/positive impacts for our community if this gets approval from our board. Please include any and all potential issues with our drinking water, property values, impact on roads, etc."

On April 28, 2021, a Charlotte real estate agent emailed Commissioner Fraley, writing, "I currently have clients purchasing a home on Whitesides Rd. and need to research the environmental impact this mine may have on the area and the plans for homeowners near the mining site. Their main concerns are road degradation, noise pollution, and well water contamination."

During a presentation Wednesday morning at the Gastonia Convention Center, David Klanecky, Piedmont Lithium's Chief Operating Officer, claimed the mine will not harm the area's economy.

"With the significant amount of economic activity and jobs that we're creating for the county, we firmly believe that property values will actually go up," Klanecky said.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is still reviewing Piedmont Lithium's mining permit application.