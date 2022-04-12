Piedmont Lithium donates to build Habitat home in Belmont

The company is providing $150,000 to build the home in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — Habitat for Humanity of Gaston County is getting a major boost to build a new home on an up-and-coming site in Belmont.

On Monday, Habitat Gaston announced Piedmont Lithium committed $150,000 to entirely fund the new home in the Dixon Village. The funding not only ensures the home is paid for, but also provides volunteer hours toward its completion.

"We are grateful to Piedmont Lithium for their leadership gift to help Habitat families purchase a home they can afford on their wages," said Kay Peninger, executive director for Habitat Gaston. "Housing is not just about shelter. It’s about homeownership and it represents a gateway and an opportunity to building a better future."

Piedmont Lithium CEO Keith Phillips said the volunteer hours will be fulfilled by members of the company who want to step up and help. He also said giving back to the community is part of their culture.

"As a company focused on making a product that will positively impact the quality of life of people across the country by addressing climate change and creating high-tech manufacturing jobs in the region, doing something that enhances the quality of life of others in our community in a different way is in complete alignment with our purpose and core values,” he said. “Our team is excited to give their time and resources to help others, and serve the community we work and live in."

The Dixon Village community is 7.5 acres in the northern part of Belmont and will have 28 houses. About one-third, or nine, homes will be built for Habitat Gaston homeowners, while the remaining homes will be sold for market-rate homebuyers. Habitat Gaston said this mixed-income neighborhood promises to be the first of its kind not only in the county but in the greater Charlotte area. The goal of developing this community is to promote a diverse, close-knit community.

Habitat Gaston also said new research shows similar mixed-income communities provide positive outcomes for low-income children who grow up within them.