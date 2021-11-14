Public hearings scheduled for proposed Piedmont Lithium open-pit mine in Gaston County

There will be two chances to have your voice heard this week.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources (DEMLR) is holding public hearings this week about the Piedmont Lithium Carolinas mining permit application.

At this time, the permit for the lithium mining operation in Gaston County in pending. In accordance with The Mining Act, the public hearing must be held by Nov. 30.

An information session with DEMLR staff will be held at the Gaston County Courthouse on the second floor on Monday, Nov. 15. That will go from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. with the public hearing set to start at 6:30 p.m. in the same location.

A virtual overflow hearing with also be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. by WebEx.

Speakers are being asked to register in advance for the public hearing, and choose either the in-person or virtual hearing date.

Anyone wishing to speak at either hearing must register by 12:00 p.m. on Monday. To register, click this link or call 919-707-9207.

Below is the information to join virtually on Nov. 18.

Event: Piedmont Lithium Carolinas Public Hearing Overflow

Date and Time: Thursday, November 18, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Webex Link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/j.php?MTID=m16a9c3c254010c443da070654695f6df

Event Password: NCMining (62646464 from phones)

Meeting Number (Access Code): 2429 910 6211

By Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL | Access code: 242 991 06211

The comment period is open through November 26, 2021. Comments can be submitted via email to ncminingprogram@ncdenr.gov with the subject line "Piedmont Lithium," by leaving a voicemail at 919-707-9207 or by mail to:

Adam Parr

Assistant State Mining Engineer

Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources

Department of Environmental Quality

1612 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1612

DEQ will consider all public comments and other available information about the permit application before deciding whether to issue

