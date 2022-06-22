x
Natural gas maintenance near Charlotte airport

Piedmont Natural Gas routine infrastructure maintenance on a service line south of Charlotte Douglas will include a large vertical flare stack.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, will be conducting routine infrastructure maintenance on a gas line located in southwest Charlotte for the next two weeks. 

The project, which will be near Coffey Point Drive, will begin June 23 and run through July 8. 

Officials caution neighboring residents that the use of a large vertical flare stack necessary could produce a loud noise and tall flame visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses.

Piedmont Natural Gas personnel also warn that people may hear a whistling sound or the smell of natural gas. Contractors will work with local fire department resources to ensure the safety of the operation.

Credit: Piedmont Natural Gas

