4 dead after shooting at spas on Piedmont Road in Atlanta; search for possible suspects

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a shooting near multiple spas that killed four people, Tuesday evening.

Atlanta Police said three people were killed at the Gold Spa. The fourth person was killed across the street at the Aromatherapy Spa.

Atlanta Police Interim Chief Rodney Bryant said officers were initially called to the1900 block of Piedmont Road to respond to a call about a robbery in progress.

"As we responded to the call, we were able to come upon the scene where individuals were shot at that location," he said. "While at that location, we received another call across the street that had shots fired, responded to that and found another person shot at that location."

The shooting comes just about an hour after Cherokee County deputies responded to a shooting at a separate massage parlor off Hwy 92 that left three dead and several others hurt. Police have not said if the two are connected.

Bryant said he's been in contact with deputies in Cherokee County, but it's too early in the investigation to say if the shootings are in both counties a re connected.

In the shootings on Piedmont Road, APD said it appears the victims are all females and are Asian.

As far as suspect information, investigators are still looking at video, Bryant said. They plan to release more details as they continue to investigate the case.