CMPD: Pig heads found on I-277 retaining wall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pig heads were found on the I-277 outer loop retaining wall Monday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirms.

CMPD went to the retaining wall to investigate after getting a report from called into the department, but at this time it's not known who placed the pig heads there, or why.

Less than two weeks ago, protesters congregated onto the outer loop of Interstate 277 but were eventually dispersed by CMPD. It's not known if this has any connection to the pig heads.

CMPD placed a work order to have the pig heads removed, but as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a pig head was still visible on the retaining wall.

An investigation is still ongoing, CMPD says.