Crews working to put out fire on Pilot Mountain

Firefighters are in defensive operations due to weather conditions and nightfall, according to the Pilot Knob Vol. Fire Department.

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A fire at Pilot Mountain State Park is controlled by State Park Road according to the Pilot Mountain Knob Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighter Chris Wall said the department received a call about the fire around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

He said two departments were dispatched to the area of Three Bear Gully, where they made access to the fire on foot.

"The fire is spreading quick because of the wind," Wall said. Weather conditions and nightfall had crews working in defensive mode, but just before 11 p.m., Wall said the fire was controlled and volunteer services were pulled off the mountain for safety reasons.

Wall said no injuries are reported, and no structures are damaged. A campground near the fire was evacuated, but Wall said none of the campers' property was damaged.

The N.C. Forest Service will remain on the scene of the fire through the night, according to Wall.

