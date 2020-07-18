x
Pilot, passenger rescued after single-engine plane crash into Lake Norman

According to witnesses, an airplane appeared to be attempting a water landing when the plane toppled forward and crashed.
LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol said a pilot and passenger were rescued after crashing an airplane into Lake Norman Saturday morning.

Just before 8 a.m. Saturday NC Highway Patrol responded to an aircraft crash into Lake Norman near the Northview Harbor community. 

According to witnesses, a single-engine airplane appeared to be attempting a water landing when the plane toppled forward and crashed in the water near Lake Norman State Park.  

NC Highway Patrol said the pilot and a passenger were rescued by nearby boaters as the plane was partially submerged. The pilot and passenger received minor injuries and declined transport by Catawba County EMS. 

Several agencies from the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Fire & Rescue, Denver Fire Department, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol, and the NC Wildlife Resources Commission responded with rescue boats.

To prevent the plane from sinking, it was immediately towed to shore near the Long Island Airport.  

After Officials ensured there were no other victims, troopers secured the aircraft, communicated with local emergency responders, located witnesses, and coordinated the investigation response with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).  

The scene was clear around 11 a.m. but Troopers. 

