Multiple homes damaged by large Pineville apartment fire

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters are on the scene of a large apartment fire in Pineville after multiple homes were destroyed early Monday, officials said.

Pineville Fire Department officials said the fire started sometime around midnight Sunday night at an apartment complex on Plum Creek Lane, just off Johnston Road. A two-story building was destroyed by the flames.

One woman told WCNC Charlotte she was asleep when she woke up to firefighters banging on her door telling her to get out immediately. Firefighters said no one was hurt during the fire, and the chief was crediting smoke detectors for everyone's escape.

"We want to reiterate the importance of working smoke detectors," Chief Michael Gerin said. "Because of working smoke detectors, people were able to evacuate the building. No matter how much damage there is, the big point here is nobody was hurt and nobody lost their life."

Dozens of firefighters are still on the scene monitoring hotspots. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

