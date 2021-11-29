Nonprofits team up to help victims of Pineville apartment fire

Officials said 16 units were destroyed, leaving 17 people without a home and most of their belongings. Two nonprofits teamed up to help immediately.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area nonprofits are teaming up to help victims of a devastating apartment fire in Pineville get their lives back on track.

Good Friends Charlotte and Pineville Neighbors are lending a helping hand to those who lost their homes during a fire on Nov. 15 at The Park at Caterina. In total, 16 units were destroyed, leaving 17 people without their home and most of their personal belongings.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire. Officials said working smoke alarms helped alert everyone inside to get out safely before the flames overtook their home.

"We want to reiterate the importance of working smoke detectors," Chief Michael Gerin said. "Because of working smoke detectors, people were able to evacuate the building. No matter how much damage there is, the big point here is nobody was hurt and nobody lost their life."

